I lived a thousand lifetimes in my dreams
Conjuring memories that I do not own
Encountering people who do not exist in reality
Forging bonds whose chain links melt in the morning sun
Concocting emotions in my heart for friends that “left this earth”
Carrying guilt for having forgotten years of adventures we have had
I think that’s why I like to sleep
My dreams are scripts for movies that haven’t been made yet
And I’m the writer, ready to pick up the pen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.