I lived a thousand lifetimes in my dreams

Conjuring memories that I do not own

Encountering people who do not exist in reality

Forging bonds whose chain links melt in the morning sun

Concocting emotions in my heart for friends that “left this earth”

Carrying guilt for having forgotten years of adventures we have had

I think that’s why I like to sleep

My dreams are scripts for movies that haven’t been made yet

And I’m the writer, ready to pick up the pen

Muse 11.19.20
ERIC JACKSON is a 27-year-old CSU Monterey Bay student. He serves as a physical therapy aide and says he uses his writing not only as a way to express himself, but also to connect and empathize with others.

