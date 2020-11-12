I long for the November rains
To end these summer fires
And clear the air to finally breathe
To wash over our Country
And cleanse the anger
That burns in our veins
To quiet this disease
That lives deep in my soul
And prepares for winter’s
Peaceful rest
