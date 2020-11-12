I long for the November rains

To end these summer fires

And clear the air to finally breathe

To wash over our Country

And cleanse the anger

That burns in our veins

To quiet this disease

That lives deep in my soul

And prepares for winter’s

Peaceful rest

Muse 11.12.20
RIVER GURTIN moved to the Monterey Peninsula in 1970 from Jersey City, New Jersey. He helped co-found the local Bagel Bakery in 1976. In 2003, he sold his share of the bakery and has since volunteered with the American Red Cross. He’s been writing poetry since the start of the pandemic.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.