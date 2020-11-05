My family told stories

with rusted shackles

and plantation seeds

blossoming piles of strange fruit

they broke the hymen

from our mother’s vaginas

confused identities by twisting roots

buckwheat off the penis

masters used to rape

our fathers and consume

dim spirits of sons too

through forced incest

birth the term

motherfucker

on a cold bloody

splintered platform

where infants

are deceased upon arrival

124 was spiteful

whisper word of god

for manipulation

conjuring hearts

dancing on harvests

devils taught

Colcock Jones

The religious instruction

of the negroes

connected 50 stars

with Jesus disciples

Europeans

playing messenger

for earth’s inhabitants

eugenics

ripped apart

sheer purple fabric

making difficult to navigate

plaid patterns

Made by white supremists

convince us

we are indentured servants

Then take two-fifths of our melanin;

for their own entertainment

This is the Birth of

Our Nation

Muse 11.05.20
Christopher Siders is a spoken word artist and music producer. Siders has performed poetry at various local venues including Seaside High School, CSU Monterey Bay’s All Black Gala and MPC.

