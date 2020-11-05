My family told stories
with rusted shackles
and plantation seeds
blossoming piles of strange fruit
they broke the hymen
from our mother’s vaginas
confused identities by twisting roots
buckwheat off the penis
masters used to rape
our fathers and consume
dim spirits of sons too
through forced incest
birth the term
motherfucker
on a cold bloody
splintered platform
where infants
are deceased upon arrival
124 was spiteful
whisper word of god
for manipulation
conjuring hearts
dancing on harvests
devils taught
Colcock Jones
The religious instruction
of the negroes
connected 50 stars
with Jesus disciples
Europeans
playing messenger
for earth’s inhabitants
eugenics
ripped apart
sheer purple fabric
making difficult to navigate
plaid patterns
Made by white supremists
convince us
we are indentured servants
Then take two-fifths of our melanin;
for their own entertainment
This is the Birth of
Our Nation
