The 14th annual Salinas Chinatown Asian Festival is an opportunity to get to know the neighborhood’s Chinese, Japanese and Filipino communities, past and present—all at one single event. The street fair component of the event features cultural and historical exhibits, food, music, lectures and more. It all takes place tomorrow, Saturday, April 29.
