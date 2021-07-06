The Pacific Grove Art Center is displaying a fresh wave of group exhibits, and one of these is called 4 Ways to Art. Hanging in the center’s Dyke Gallery, the exhibit shows the finer points of different mediums and styles including graphite, collage, fumage, oil and watercolor painting done by four artists: Jason Fosler, Karen Welch (who created the image above), Patricia Kirshner and Larry Welch. The exhibit runs through Aug. 26.
