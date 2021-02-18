P.G. Covid-19 memorial
J H Clayton

This memorial installation at Lovers Point in P.G., sponsored by the Pacific Grove Chamber of Commerce and The Paul Mortuary, honors the lives lost in Monterey County to Covid-19. Each flag, not all of which are shown here, represents one local life lost to the virus. It will be on display through Saturday, Feb. 20. Photographed by Judi Clayton.

