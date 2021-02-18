This memorial installation at Lovers Point in P.G., sponsored by the Pacific Grove Chamber of Commerce and The Paul Mortuary, honors the lives lost in Monterey County to Covid-19. Each flag, not all of which are shown here, represents one local life lost to the virus. It will be on display through Saturday, Feb. 20. Photographed by Judi Clayton.
Art News
- A new exhibit at the Monterey Museum of Art is helping establish the legacy of Latinx art.
- Visuals 02.18.21
- Student filmmakers wanted for a chance to win a $2,000 scholarship.
- The 10th year of the Days and Nights Festival is going virtual and keeps its innovative spirit.
- Legendary Jazz Pianist, Chick Corea, passes away at 79 years old.
- To Do 02.11.21
