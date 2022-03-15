A Dog's Day

There are 37 public parks in Monterey, which is an impressive number. It’s likely, however, that few—if any—are as unique as Hoffman Park and Archer Park. The two are a package, separate and not necessarily equal, connected by a paved walkway that courses between backyards. They are simple but there is beauty in that simplicity—neighborhood parks do not need colorful features or suggested activities. Really, the green space and backboards they provide is enough. The two little parks in one are simply welcoming. Photo by Daniel Dreifuss.
