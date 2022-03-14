Trish Sullivan, who painted the portrait above, is the featured artist for the Salinas Valley Art Gallery (281 Main St., Salinas) for the month of March. Sullivan works in a variety of mediums, including oil, watercolor, ceramic and photography. She is also an adjunct professor who teaches art, painting, photography and art history at Hartnell College.
