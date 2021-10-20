Taking a swim in the Pacific is not for the faint of heart. But September breaking into October seems to be the best time to try; it’s not going to get warmer than this. As a result, one can see two types of swimmers on local beaches these days: those who freeze their rears off in bikinis and those who come to the beach in a full-body wetsuit and plunge into the ice-cold ocean as if they belong there. Photographed by Agata Popęda.
Art News
- Visuals 10.14.21
- PHOTOS: Salinas Valley Pride Celebrations is back in-person for its 11th annual Pride event.
- With two weekends, 70 artists and 29 years of history, the Monterey County Artists Studio Tour is back and farther-reaching than ever.
- Justyna Badach’s 'Proxy War' takes ISIS-produced propaganda videos and blows them up. Literally.
- To Do 10.14.21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.