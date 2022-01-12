A visit to the duck farm.

Pandemic demand fueled a local duck hatchery’s growth all the way to Memphis, Tennessee. Metzer Farms is a family-owned duck, goose, poultry and game bird farm and hatchery that was founded in 1972. Although they’re just one of a handful of commercial duck farms in the entire country, their operation has largely flown under the radar. Photographed by Daniel Dreifuss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.