Mrs. Which (Yuliya Kozlova) shows Calvin (Blake Andersen), Meg (Tatum Ramones), and Charles Wallace (Talon Hayward) the wonders of the universe in ARIEL Theatrical's production of A Wrinkle in Time, which begins its run today, Oct. 21. Written in 1962 by Madeleine L’Engle, A Wrinkle in Time became a YA classic before “young adult” literature was a thing. In the book version or on stage, Meg’s story is a quintessential bildungsroman, a coming-of-age story that focuses on the psychological and moral growth of the protagonist from childhood to adulthood. Photographed by Sam Bailey.
