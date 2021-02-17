Abbey Wineglass says the vivid, colorful flowers in this painting make it one of her favorites. “This painting was made so that you can see each stroke in some of the flowers, implying them coming to life,” she writes. You can see more of her artwork on her website.
- In the age of Zoom, CSUMB’s Black History Month shows the Black experience continues.
- Student filmmakers wanted for a chance to win a $2,000 scholarship.
- The 10th year of the Days and Nights Festival goes online, and keeps its innovative spirit.
- Legendary Jazz Pianist, Chick Corea, passes away at 79 years old.
- To Do 02.11.21
- Visuals 02.11.21
