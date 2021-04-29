For four years, local youth mental health advocacy nonprofit AIM has posed a design challenge for middle- and high-school students. This year, young artists and graphic designers picked from a number of statistics related to youth mental health then designed a poster around the number. The submissions, like this one designed by Aisha Patel, are currently on display in three Carmel galleries, including Scott Jacobs Gallery (Mission Street between Fifth and Sixth), Gallery Sur (Sixth between Dolores and Lincoln) and Bennett Sculpture Carmel (Dolores and Sixth).
