The Urban Arts Collaborative (21 Soledad St., Suite C, Salinas) is now showing “Soul Food,” a solo exhibit of artwork by Salinas cook-turned-artist Alejandro Pio. Pio invites the viewer to “visualize chaos, a shitty feeling, a series of events that place us in discomfort” – followed by “taking a step back and learning about the beauty that follows,” he wrote in his artist’s statement. Born in Mexico, Pio moved to Salinas at the age of 3. After a successful career as a chef, he is debuting with his first art exhibit. Above is his self-portrait, titled “El Chef.”
