“Soul Food” is a solo exhibit of artwork by Salinas cook-turned-artist Alejandro Pio. It’s now on display at the Urban Arts Collaborative. Although his work is considered abstract by most, Pio doesn’t consider it as such. In fact, he really finds no category for himself. “We are all our own separate universes and this is just a glimpse at mine,” he wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.