This Alice Geller-Robertson piece is titled “Your Ride is Here.” It, along with other works by Geller-Robertson, can be seen at Carmel Art Association as part of the Mythic Beings exhibit that is “unlike any exhibition in CAA’s storied 94-year past,” the organization proclaims.
