Alicia Meheen art

Alicia Meheen was just featured by the Carmel Art Association (carmelart.org) with her exhibit Fresh PaintThe Carmel-based painter works in both watercolor and oil. “Most of my art is painted on location,” she wrote in an artist statement. “I enjoy being outdoors…I am happy to feel a part of the tradition of plein air painting and hope that my viewers share my pleasure.” The watercolor above, titled “Woods Lake,” comes from her newest collection.

