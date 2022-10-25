All Peachy

Here & There is an exhibit by two artists, Andrea Johnson and Susan Giacometti, now on display at the Carmel Art Association, until Oct. 31. While Johnson renders jewel-like birds and their blossoming environments in careful detail like in the above painting, Giacometti interprets the world around her through layers of found-paper collage atop drypoint etchings. Together, these artists create rich, charming visuals of alluring habitats for their gallery showcase.
