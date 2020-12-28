Debris left behind by homeless individuals who congregate near the Jack in the Box on Abrego Street in Monterey, as well as in nearby Don Dahvee Park, has been a persistent problem so neighbors decided to pitch in to help. Nine residents from the Alta Mesa Neighborhood Association cleaned up both areas on Dec. 19, collecting around 10 large bags of clothing, blankets, needles, human waste and lots of fast food wrappers and bags. A city Recreation employee carted the bags away. Photo by Annie Berlin.
