In honor of Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month (June), Madonna Gardens in Salinas is hosting an art show showcasing beautiful paintings and other works of art created by Madonna Garden's Assisted Living and Memory Care residents. The exhibit features paintings made by residents like George, seen working on a painting above. It happens Saturday, June 25 from 11am-1pm. RSVP in advance at 741-4638.
