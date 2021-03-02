Youth Arts Collective is still holding its virtual Valentine’s Day show, through April. The artwork on display includes this painting, Winter Glow, by Amanda Cusenza. Support the next generation of local artists by appreciating what they’ve created and perhaps even purchasing a piece of artwork.
