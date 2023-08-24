There’s still time to see Night Works, an exhibit now on display in Sylvan Gallery in Sand City by artist Andrew Jackson. Born in Anaheim, Jackson has been a working artist since 1991 and was once the youngest owner of a gallery in Carmel. Now he creates in his studio called the Outer Edge Studio; the above piece is titled “Little Sur Squid.” The exhibition will be open through the West End Celebration this weekend—Aug. 26-27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.