Andrew Jackson, the local artist known for his mesmerizing, moody landscapes and abundance of generosity in mentoring the next generation of aspiring artists, is catching a spotlight all of his own at Sylvan Gallery (613 Ortiz Ave. #A, Sand City). The solo exhibition, Andrew Jackson: Castroville Lights, features 20-plus new oil paintings and will run through July 24. See it on Saturdays.
