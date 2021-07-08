Andrew Jackson

Andrew Jackson, the local artist known for his mesmerizing, moody landscapes and abundance of generosity in mentoring the next generation of aspiring artists, is catching a spotlight all of his own at Sylvan Gallery (613 Ortiz Ave. #A, Sand City). The solo exhibition, Andrew Jackson: Castroville Lightsfeatures 20-plus new oil paintings and will run through July 24. See it on Saturdays.

