Abstract painter Ann Artz presents her very first solo show at the Carmel Art Association. In Artz’s words: “Painting takes me into a world with no boundaries. I paint because I love that freedom.” Thus the theme for this inaugural solo show is open-ended (the title of the exhibit is Fresh Air). While some paintings are clearly abstract and others suggest place, all reflect the artist’s interest in composition, spatial relationships and color to elicit emotion. On display through Monday, July 3.
