Annemarie Cassidy expressed herself for over 30 years as a professional makeup artist/stylist, creating characters and looks for singers and actors. It seemed a natural progression to move her abilities to the canvas. Cassidy’s love of landscapes and skies dominate her painting ventures. She is excited about exploring styles and mediums. “My paintings reveal quiet views of vast spaces that invite you to stand at the window to watch the weather coming or to step in and take a stroll through the landscape under a big sky,” she wrote about her works, which can bee seen now through April 28 at the Pacific Grove Art Center (568 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove).
