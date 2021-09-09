There is still time to visit the collection of private photos of and by famed California photographer Ansel Adams currently on display at the Monterey Museum of Art’s La Mirada Cultural Center. The exhibit features 110 works, including portraits by and of Adams’ intimate acquaintances, as well as photographic portraits made of him. Viewable Sundays through Sept. 19.
