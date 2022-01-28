When Anthony Arya was 15 years old, he was ready for prime time as a singer-songwriter, strumming and singing in his signature sweet melodic tone on Season 15 of The Voice in 2018. He got a lotta love from the judges, with Adam Levine of Maroon 5 telling him, “It blows my mind. I’m telling you right now, your whole situation, the way you engage with an audience, the way you sing – you are so special, dude. People are gonna fall madly in love with how you do it.” Now the frontman of a band, Arya performs Saturday, Jan. 29 at the Salty Seal.
