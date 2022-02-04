“Apple Blooms” by Guna Hebbar is among the paintings currently on display at the Salinas Valley Art Gallery (218 Main St., Salinas) during their member art show. The opening reception will be held tonight, Feb. 4, from 5-8 pm. The exhibition will last the entire month of February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.