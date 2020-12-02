Born in Long Beach, California, the artist keeps the ocean close to his work. But Brimer doesn’t paint the palm trees that line the beachside boulevards of Southern California. Instead, he finds pockets of light, life and swirls of color in the colder and rockier shores of the Central Coast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.