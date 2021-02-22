Arick Arzadon
Carly Burgess

“If It Isn’t Love” by New Edition makes singer-songwriter Arick Arzadon think of his childhood. “That’s the sound I grew up around in the ’90s,” Arzadon says. “I like that it’s mid-tempo and it’s also a little melancholy, but makes you feel good at the same time. It’s also very reminiscent of Motown; it’s timeless.”

