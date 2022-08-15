Insipiration for your next weekend adventure comes from Arroyo Seco. Arroyo Seco feels like an oasis, as the weather is several degrees warmer than on the coast, and is protected from the wind chill that sweeps through the Salinas Valley on summer afternoons. There is an array of fishing spots and swimming holes along the river and, for the adventurous, an opportunity to hike up the gorge then run the river on a tube, or even without one – wetsuit recommended.
