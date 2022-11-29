Full of energy on its 95th birthday, Carmel Art Association is opening the doors to its past with the 95 Year Historic Show. The exhibit showcases the work of the many, many late artists who have been part of the organization since its founding in 1927. “Resilience” by Moira Wallace, whose work is part of CAA’s 95-year show. “She was very ahead of her times,” CAA’s Grace Wodecki says of Wallace. The show runs through Dec. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.