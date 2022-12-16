The 2022 Salinas Union High School District (SUHSD) Art Expo was hosted at Salinas High School on Wednesday, Dec. 14. This first-ever district-wide art event highlighted the creativity of students in the Visual and Performing Arts (VAPA) and Career Technical Education (CTE) programs. Students from all five SUHSD high schools—Salinas High School, North Salinas High School, Rancho San Juan High School, Alisal High School and Everett Alvarez High School—presented their work for other students, families, staff, and the general public to enjoy. These works include ceramics, digital art, visual and performing arts, welding, woodwork, metalwork, painting and more. The above library-inspired work was made by Paige McCollom.
