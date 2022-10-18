Seaside City Hall and its Walter Lee Avery Gallery present the Arts as Healing in Juvenile Justice exhibit, a selection of artwork created over the last seven years, and the public is invited to view the talents of resident teen artists from the Monterey County Probation Department Youth Center. The exhibit is fittingly titled In Retrospective. It includes acrylics, drawings, paintings, photography, portable murals and multimedia masks by Youth Center residents ages 13 to 18.
