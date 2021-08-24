Art in the time of Covid-19. Over 30 local artists in this exhibit submitted their truth about what curator Deborah Good calls “the surreal quality of the year 2020.” There is politics—a portrait of Ruth Bader Ginsberg by Eva Boynton, various Black Lives Matter references—and there is introspection, as in minimalist photos by Juanita Turner like the one above. The exhibit is viewable at the county Health Department (1270 Natividad Road, Salinas) until Dec. 31, or virtually at arts4mc.org.
