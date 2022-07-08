Gary Lopez
Gary Lopez is an astrophotographer whose exhibit, “The Light of the Universe,” is now on display in Gallery Sur (6th Avenue, Carmel). In a unique blending of art and science, Lopez creates images that bridge nature photography and abstract art. “In my art I strive to reveal the beauty and drama that is captured in this faint, ancient light,” Lopez says. An artist’s reception happens from 4-7pm on Saturday, July 9.

