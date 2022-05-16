“Aunt,” by Lauren Finch, is on display in the CSUMB Alumni Biennial Exhibition discussed below in the intro to this newsletter. It’s part of a series called “Fashionable Death”—photos of people wearing memorial T-shirts after a loss of a beloved. Photo courtesy of CSUMB’s Visual & Public Art Gallery.
