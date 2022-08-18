An attendee inspects a 1972 Dino 246 GT, a mid engine sports car produced by Ferrari, at the Motorlux event on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The Dino was part of the Jet Center Auction by Broad Arrow on Thursday. Photographed by Daniel Dreifuss.
Art News
- Visuals August 18-24, 2022: A celebration of Ganesh and a tribute to the American Southwest.
- Overlapping Halos offers a unique experience of poetry, sound and performance.
- Hot Picks August 18-24, 2022: Shakey Graves, pioneering digital art and more.
- The one-woman show 'The Testament of Mary' is a lovely treat for audiences.
