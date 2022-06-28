The above piece, a pencil drawing titled “Rural Relic,” is part of a joint exhibit of a father and son, an artistic circumstance now on display at the Carmel Art Association (Dolores between 5th and 6th, Carmel). Watercolorist Miguel Dominguez and his son, also named Miguel, combine their appreciation of iconic local sites and render them in each artist’s chosen medium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.