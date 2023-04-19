Be a “tree” among the trees and a “happy baby” at peace with nature and the sky. Monterey Peninsula Regional Park District presents a free outdoor yoga class at Palo Corona Regional Park in Carmel Valley at 5pm today, Wednesday, April 19. Registration is required and space is limited. If the classes prove to be popular, more yoga sessions will take place within MPRPD’s “Get Out, Get Healthy” initiative, which also includes activities like an “awe walk” or “walking meditation.” The goal of the initiative is to provide free activities to people of all ages. Photographed by Agata Popęda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.