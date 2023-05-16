A beginner’s ukulele class taught by Stanley Sokolow at Active Seniors in Salinas. Participants were able to brush up on their skills just in time for the summer months—cue the backyard ukulele jams. Photo by Kim Stirling.
Art News
- The California Roots Music and Art Festival will not be live streamed this year.
- An Electric Light Orchestra tribute prompts a question: What’s the point of a tribute for a band that tours?
- A new exhibit showcases Monterey County art collectors’ strong proclivity for the absurd.
- Visuals 05.11.23
- Hot Picks 05.11.23
