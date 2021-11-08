Benedictine monks didn’t need Covid to understand the need to slow down and simplify. A new book is as close to a nonfiction page-turner on monks as you can get, especially if you are interested in the history of Big Sur.
Benedictine monks didn’t need Covid to understand the need to slow down and simplify. A new book is as close to a nonfiction page-turner on monks as you can get, especially if you are interested in the history of Big Sur.
The mission of Monterey County Weekly is to inspire independent thinking and conscious action, etc.
Serving Big Sur, Carmel-by-the-Sea, Carmel Valley, Castroville, Del Rey Oaks, Marina, Monterey, Moss Landing, Pacific Grove, Pebble Beach, Prunedale, Salinas, Salinas Valley, Sand City, Seaside and the entire Monterey County. © Copyright 2021, Monterey County Weekly, Seaside, CA - Milestone Communications Inc. All rights reserved. Formerly the Coast Weekly newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.