Local singer-songwriter Benjamin Maciallias listens to “Shapeshift” by Horse the Band when he needs to get past some creative block. “Whenever I listen to this song, it always pumps me up,” Maciallias says. “I love how it switches up so much. Even though this is not the type of music that I create, it gets me in the right mind state to write and create whatever it is I am creating.” Photographed by Robert Vela.
