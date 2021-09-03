BiG SuRCuS, a singular creation of the coast, is coming into its own—with a lot more than fire dancing. Depending on the evening, BiG SuRCuS is part burlesque, part belly dance, part fire dance and part poetry reading, often focused on big social themes like a women’s right to choose or environmental stewardship. Photographed by Brian Mack.
