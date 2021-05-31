Biking is a great way to travel moderate distances and can even replace a car commute. Live on hilly terrain or want to lug a week’s worth of groceries up a hill? Consider investing in an electric bike (they’re cheaper and more environmentally friendly than a new car). And spending more time on foot or exploring by bike will help you get to know your neighborhood better, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.