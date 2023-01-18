“Bird Rock at Sunset” by Arabella Grace Chong. The artist painted this using gouache paint while visiting family on the Central Coast. “I painted this landscape based on a photo from my recent trip to Monterey to visit my grandparents,” Chong writes. “It had been nearly three years since my last trip home, and I sorely missed my Lao Lao and Grampie as well as taking in the stunning California coast and sunsets. The color is unlike anything I would ever see in Hong Kong—lavender, blue, steely gray, gold and rosy hues. Whenever there was a particularly colorful sunset, we would go straight to the coast to watch the colors unfurl.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.