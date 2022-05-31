Blissful Thoughts IPA at Carmel Craft Brewing Company is a throwback. Instead of loading up on hops, owner and brewer Jeffrey Vitalich focuses on aromatics. The bouquet – a term not often tossed around by beer drinkers – is tropical, calming. On the palate, hoppy bitterness is a distant thing, like a pine forest on the horizon. This allows sensations of fruit and grains, cream and a soft earthiness to prod the senses. Photographed by Daniel Dreifuss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.