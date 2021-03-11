Board & Brush Creative Studio, a DIY wood sign and home decor chain, is hosting the grand opening of its Monterey location at 458 Alvarado St. on Friday, March 12 from 2-5pm. Owner Jennifer Chapman was born in Monterey and raised in the Bay Area—she knew she wanted to open a Board & Brush in Monterey when she visited a location in Walnut Creek. “Monterey is a community of DIYers so I knew this would be a great fit for my hometown,” she said.
