Bobo’s Bubbles is a single varietal pét nat produced by Lepe Cellars exclusively for Village Wine & Tap Room in Carmel Valley. It’s a Chardonnay at its most fanatical – reserved on the nose, but coiled up. From the murky effervescence a confetti cannon explodes in swirls of pineapple, apricot, dried apple, rock salt, wheat chaff, citrus and earthy must. It’s named for tap room owner Jessica Trask’s former bulldog – her current pets are popular features at the bar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.