Step right into the world of husband and wife artists Michie Long and Helene Goldstein. Long’s piece, “Boxer,” above, is part of the duo’s exhibit now on display in the Carmel Art Association (Dolores Street between 5th and 6th, Carmel), titled New Works. This exhibition of oils greets you with lush and vibrant color. Color, pattern and form are signatures of the couple’s bold and whimsical styles.
